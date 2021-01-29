Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.47 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

