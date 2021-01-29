Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIDE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

RIDE opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,053,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,301.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

