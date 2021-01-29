Loop Capital Boosts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $39.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Avnet stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.01. 5,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,086. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

