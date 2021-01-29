LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $228.37

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $228.37 and traded as low as $222.80. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 2,220,212 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £16,170 ($21,126.21). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Insiders have sold a total of 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234 in the last 90 days.

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

