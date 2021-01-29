LockTrip Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $3,178.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

