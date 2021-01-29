Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces $2.60 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.93. 1,807,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.