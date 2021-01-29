Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.67. Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 8,289,472 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers platform products, which includes verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and data and insights platform, which provides access to location data points.

