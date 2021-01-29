Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.03 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.96 billion and $6.03 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $134.96 or 0.00396645 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 576.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,372,402 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.