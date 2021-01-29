Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

