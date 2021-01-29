Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 883,837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,217. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $195.11. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

