Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $378,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 172,808 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 2,381,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,731,469. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

