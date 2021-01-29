Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,440,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 235,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

