Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

BAC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 938,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

