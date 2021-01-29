Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Argus upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

