Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 121,343 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Oaktree Strategic Income comprises 2.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 4.83% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 million, a PE ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

