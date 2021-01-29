Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 650 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $11,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,960.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

