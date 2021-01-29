LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Up 6.8%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 655,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 423,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

