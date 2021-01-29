LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.09.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $201.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

