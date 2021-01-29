Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 659,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

