Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $153,225.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

