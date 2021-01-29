Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,458.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $153,225.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.