LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 762 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zoetis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $154.75. 40,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

