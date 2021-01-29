LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 345 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

