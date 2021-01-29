LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. 25,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

