LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $73.61. 37,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,482. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

