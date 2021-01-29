LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,650 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $64.95. 5,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

