Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,053.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $584,359.09 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

