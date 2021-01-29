Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.82. 1,583,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 952,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,888 shares of company stock valued at $122,495. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,583,000 after buying an additional 632,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after buying an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after buying an additional 199,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 75,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.