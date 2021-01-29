Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,119. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,888 shares of company stock valued at $122,495. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

