Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) Trading Up 26.7%

Shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) were up 26.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 354,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,451,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$11.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

About Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

