Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Treasurer Sells $1,335,368.62 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Treasurer Elizabeth M. Hammack sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.14, for a total transaction of $1,335,368.62. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FRLG stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $254.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.53.

