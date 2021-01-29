LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.21 ($70.84).

LXS stock opened at €62.74 ($73.81) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

