LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.21 ($70.84).

LXS stock opened at €62.74 ($73.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

