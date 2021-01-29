Lannett Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,794 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,097% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,304. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

