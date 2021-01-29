Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $351.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lannett by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

