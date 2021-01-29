Landstar System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

LSTR stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.77.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

