Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $568.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $568.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.15.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $507.35 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

