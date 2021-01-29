Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.15.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $507.35 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.34 and a 200-day moving average of $405.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

