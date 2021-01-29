Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

LKFN stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $61.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

