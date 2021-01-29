Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 5,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,616. The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

