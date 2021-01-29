Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

