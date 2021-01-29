Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Shares of LH stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. 10,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

