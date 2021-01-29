Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $230.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

