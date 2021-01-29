L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.60-13.00 EPS.

LHX stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.06.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

