L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.60-13.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.60-13.00 EPS.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $171.51. 3,060,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $180.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

