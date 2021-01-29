Kuverit (KUV) Market Cap Reaches $286,255.89

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Kuverit has a market cap of $286,255.89 and $62.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067113 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00845090 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006023 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049583 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.35 or 0.04122181 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014874 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017549 BTC.
Kuverit Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Kuverit Coin Trading
Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.
