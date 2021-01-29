KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Trading Down 1.4%

KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $49.32. 109,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 150,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.32% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

