KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Shares Down 0%

Shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.78% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.