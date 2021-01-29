Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Koss has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $127.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,513 shares of company stock valued at $184,181 in the last ninety days. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.