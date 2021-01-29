Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.23. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,747,733 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.